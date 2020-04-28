Terracotta is the interior design trend taking over our Instagram feeds, and for good reason. Here’s our homeware edit to make this rich, earthy tone your own.
With summer on the horizon, it seems the interior world is being influenced by the hot weather with a terracotta-toned trend.
The shade’s deliciously rich, earthy red and brown tones are taking over this season, and will be staying put until autumn.
There are plenty of ways to work this look, from subtle dining room touches (think a burnt orange mug or glass) to a bigger statement piece, such as a terracotta rug.
What’s even better, is that when it comes to terracotta, rules simply don’t apply. This shade comes in a myriad of depths and variations, so anything from rust to a rich yellow will look spot on.
To make adopting this toasty trend easy, we’ve put together an edit of our favourite terracotta-hued homeware pieces for under £20, all of which can be added to an existing room for a subtle touch.
Rusty dunes
This breathtaking picture will make an impact on any wall.
Leona placemat
Tick off two trends in one with this rattan and rust placemat.
Make this cult vase your own and fill it would neutral coloured dried flowers.
Velvet cushion
The velvet texture of this cushion cover makes the colour look even richer.
Terracotta face plant pot
We’ve seen vases featuring body parts everywhere recently, but this earthy-toned one is our favourite.
Images: Courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.