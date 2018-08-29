When I was younger, writing thank you cards was a chore that my siblings and I were not allowed to bypass. As soon as the excitement of Christmas or a birthday was over, my mother would appear, wielding her address book, a stack of notecards and a list of who exactly had given us what. Not sending thank you cards wasn’t an option. To do so, I inferred, would send a different but still unambiguous message: that we were spoiled, ungrateful wretches, who didn’t deserve the lovely things we’d been given.

Now that I’m theoretically a functioning adult, I don’t send thank you cards as often as I once did. This is partly because I no longer have another adult ordering me to do so, and partly because I have fewer people to thank. Once you hit your 20s, the number of distant relatives sending you Christmas gifts dwindles dramatically, and friends tend to buy you birthday pints rather than presents.

But it’s also because sending a physical letter or card doesn’t come entirely naturally to me anymore. My phone is rarely more than a foot away from me, and so if I want to thank a friend or family member for something, I’ll give them a quick call, write them an affectionate text or – at a push – send an email. Like 87% of millennials (according to one survey), I appreciate the value of a handwritten note, but I don’t always make the time to write them.