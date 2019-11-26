For Allisa Lindo, a 27-year-old New York transplant living in Malmö, Sweden, Thursday 28 November, aka Thanksgiving Day 2019, will just be another day. There will be no pumpkin pie. No turkey, stuffing or cranberry sauce. No Cowboys games. No inside jokes. And definitely no relaxing into a pie-induced food coma movie marathon. For Allisa, it’s the hardest day of the year to be away from home. “Thanksgiving is one of those days that really makes me homesick,” she explains.

“In two words? It sucks. It sucks to watch everyone getting excited and posting on social media about what they’re cooking for the big day. It sucks to see the pictures of the tables decked out in fall colours with all the delicious food that I can’t easily find or make where I am now. Oh man, do I miss stuffing. I didn’t realise it isn’t much of a thing elsewhere.”

This will be Allisa’s fourth Thanksgiving away from home because, she explains, the date falls so close to Christmas, she has to choose which holiday to travel home for.