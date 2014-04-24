The 10 routine changes that are proven to help you de-stress

When it all gets to be too much, go ahead and let the tears fall. A study by Dr William H. Frey II, a biochemist at the St Paul-Ramsey Medical Centre in Minnesota, found that having a good cry helps wash stress-related chemicals out of your body. Need a little help turning on the waterworks? We heard The Notebook is kind of emotional…

Chew a piece of gum

If you know you're heading into a stressful situation (like a weekend at your in-laws), you may want to stock up on a few packs of Extra. A 2008 study by Dr. Andrew Scholey, professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at Swinburne University in Melbourne, found that chewing gum can help lower cortisol levels and reduce stress. Plus, chewing gum can keep you from snacking in between meals and overeating, which is often a negative side effect of stress.

Have Sex

It's a bit of a Catch 22: stress can diminish your sex drive, but sex can reduce your stress levels. But if you can put your worries aside and focus on getting busy, you stand to benefit big-time. Sex has been viewed as a known form of stress relief in humans, but a recent study by Emory University proved the point by using apes as their randy subjects. "It seems that the sexual physiology of bonobos is closely related to their stress alleviation," said researcher Zanna Clay. "This may be have to do with the rubbing of sexual organs causing reductions in cortisol levels in the blood or causing increases in ‘bonding’ hormones such as oxytocin or vasopressin."

(Words: Allison Gray, Images: Rex Features)