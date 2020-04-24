The 2.6 Challenge: Women for Women International calls on supporters to join this Sunday

Sara Bowcutt, Director of Fundraising at Women for Women International says: “Globally, we are all facing an unprecedented crisis. Taking part in the 2.6 Challenge is your way to support some of the world’s most vulnerable women during this crisis that affects us all.”

Whether it’s by donating £26 or fundraising a target of £260, they are inviting as many supporters as possible to join the nation in the 2.6 Challenge and raise vital funds for women survivors of war.

About Women for Women International

When there is an outbreak of war or violence, women suffer most – they experience trauma, sexual violence and the death of loved ones. After the conflict is over, the world’s attention moves on, but women are left to rebuild their families and communities.

Women for Women International supports women who live in some of the world’s most dangerous places. Women enrol on the charity’s year-long training programme, where they learn how to earn and save money, improve their family’s health and make their voices heard at home and in their community.

Since 1993, the charity has helped over half a million marginalised women survivors of war in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Sudan.

With over fifty brutal armed conflicts across the globe, there’s never been a greater need to support women survivors of war. With your help, women can graduate from the Women for Women International programme with the skills, knowledge and resources to become successful entrepreneurs. They will pass on their knowledge to their neighbours and children, creating a ripple effect.

Join the Sisterhood: Watch and share the #SheInspiresMe film or sponsor a woman through the one-year programme for £22 per month and help change the world one woman at a time.

Find out more at womenforwomen.org.uk or follow @WomenforWomenUK on social media.