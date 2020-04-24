The 2.6 Challenge: Women for Women International calls on supporters to join this Sunday
Felicity Thistlethwaite
The 2.6 Challenge aims to raise money for charities across the UK on the day of the (now cancelled) London Marathon.
Charities across the UK have been hugely impacted by the cancellation of thousands of fundraising events due to COVID-19. In light of this, Women for Women International is calling for supporters to take part in a charity campaign, taking place this Sunday (26 April).
The 2.6 Challenge will take place on what should have been the date of the 40th London Marathon, the world’s biggest one day annual fundraising event, which raised £66.4 million for charities in 2019.
Women for Women are asking supporters to dream up an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26, and fundraise by donating on Women for Women International’s donation page or by creating your own 2.6 Challenge fundraising page.
Stuck for ideas? Well, here’s some challenge inspiration from the Women for Women International team: Preeya is donating 10 days of coffee money (£2.60 each) and asking 26 people to do the same, Amy is running for 26 minutes and donating £1 per minute of running, and Paulina is sharing a list of 26 things she is grateful for and donating £1 per gratitude.
The fun and family-friendly challenge is open to anyone and everyone – the only requirement is that the activity must follow the Government guidelines on exercise and social distancing and remember to stay local.
Sara Bowcutt, Director of Fundraising at Women for Women International says: “Globally, we are all facing an unprecedented crisis. Taking part in the 2.6 Challenge is your way to support some of the world’s most vulnerable women during this crisis that affects us all.”
Whether it’s by donating £26 or fundraising a target of £260, they are inviting as many supporters as possible to join the nation in the 2.6 Challenge and raise vital funds for women survivors of war.
About Women for Women International
When there is an outbreak of war or violence, women suffer most – they experience trauma, sexual violence and the death of loved ones. After the conflict is over, the world’s attention moves on, but women are left to rebuild their families and communities.
Women for Women International supports women who live in some of the world’s most dangerous places. Women enrol on the charity’s year-long training programme, where they learn how to earn and save money, improve their family’s health and make their voices heard at home and in their community.
Since 1993, the charity has helped over half a million marginalised women survivors of war in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Sudan.
With over fifty brutal armed conflicts across the globe, there’s never been a greater need to support women survivors of war. With your help, women can graduate from the Women for Women International programme with the skills, knowledge and resources to become successful entrepreneurs. They will pass on their knowledge to their neighbours and children, creating a ripple effect.
Join the Sisterhood: Watch and share the #SheInspiresMe film or sponsor a woman through the one-year programme for £22 per month and help change the world one woman at a time.
Find out more at womenforwomen.org.uk or follow @WomenforWomenUK on social media.
