The way we watch TV has changed so much in the last 10 years: with Netflix dropping entire seasons at once, bingeing is no longer restricted to well-thumbed DVD boxsets. Hollywood stars are leaving big budget blockbusters behind to focus on longer term roles in TV shows and it feels like script-writing talent is getting better season by season (although not enough of this talent is women).

Our old favourites have found their way onto the buffet of streaming services too and the binging options are endless. This mammoth ‘anything goes’ list curates prime bingeing stretching back five decades, with a focus on the shows with a fabulous female lead or even better, female cast ensemble.

Expect current must see TV like Fleabag, Bodyguard and Handmaid’s Tale but dig deep and stumble on old favourites or cult shows you missed at the time. From Gilmore Girls to Gavin and Stacey, and Downton Abbey to Prime Suspect, prepare to call in sick, put your phone on aiplane mode, stockpile snacks and get bingeing.