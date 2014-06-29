The app that notifies you of your phone addiction

Are you tempted to check your messages over dinner? Have you missed real-life conversations because you're buried into emails and social media on your phone?

Now a new iOS app lets you track how much you use your phone in the hope of bringing a balance to the time we spend on our mobiles and in real-life.

The app called Moment was created by iOS developer, Kevin Holesh, when he found himself using his phone at the expense of real-life interactions.

Once Moment is downloaded onto your iPhone and you've set a daily limit on yourself, you supposedly won't ever have to open it again. The app will track your phone use in the background and send reminders and warnings when you approach your limit.

It also lets you set up occasional notifications that act as "gentle taps on your shoulder", for example, "Hey, you’re halfway to your daily limit already and it’s only 11 AM".

"I designed Moment not to encourage you to smash your iPhone with a hammer and never pick it up again," said Holesh in a statement. "My goal was to find a balance of connected and disconnected that was right for me. I hope ‘Moment’ helps you find that balance too.”