Filming her video message in “the vicarage”, the vicar updated fans on her life in lockdown. She talked about how she’s spent a lot of time clearing her room of Easter eggs, by eating them all. And she shared a tip about splitting the egg in half to wear as a chocolate bra. Geraldine also explained how she’s loving doing the parish meetings on Zoom because no one else knows how to work it.

The video then cut to some of the vicar’s most memorable moments in Dibley (including that puddle scene).

But it was her message of hope at the end of the episode that has stuck with fans.