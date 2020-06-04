Here’s everything we know so far about the second season of The Capture.

The Capture was the BBC’s mind-twisting crime drama that made us all a little paranoid about surveillance cameras when it aired last autumn. To quickly recap: after digging into a very confusing case, DI Rachel Carey, played by Holliday Grainger, discovered the Counter Terrorism Command’s use of “correction” (which basically means fiddling with CCTV footage in order to convict people). However, in the final scene, we saw her make the unexpected decision to join the correction fold – heavily suggesting a second season with a new case.

Now, the BBC has now officially announced a second season of The Capture. Hurrah! Speaking about what to expect, the show’s creator Ben Chanan said the new series will see “Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation. She has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy.” Grainger said: “Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.” Although neither have been confirmed, Ben Miles and Lia Williams will likely return as Danny Hart and Gemma Garland – they are the masterminds of correction, after all.

The Capture: Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) is returning for a second series.

When asked about a second season last year, Chanan said it would have to focus on a brand new case. “I want to make sure it’s as a good as the first or can top the first, if we’re going to go ahead with it,” he told Radio Times. “But I do think we’ve only just scratched the surface of this world – the world of fakery, and what’s possible, and what you can believe in.” Filming is yet to start, but in the meantime series one of The Capture is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let's go!