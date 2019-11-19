A recent survey of 2,000 British adults, commissioned by Egmont Publishing (publisher of the Winnie-the-Pooh stories), reveals that whilst two thirds (60%) of us think festive traditions are important to the celebrations, classic activities such as roasting chestnuts are losing favour to more modern pursuits.

One in three (33%) of those surveyed said that playing ‘parlour games’ as a family (such as charades) is the festive pleasure that needs saving the most.

This was followed by carol singing (31%) and making paper chains to decorate the home (28%).