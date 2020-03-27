The Corona Arms is a virtual pub where all are welcome and the drinks are free (well, sort of)

The Corona Arms, a virtual online pub, was started this week by a group of friends in Leeds.

Pub “landlord” Emily Huyton hit on the idea as a means of bringing people together, and maintaining a sense of normality during this period of surreal lockdown.

“Over the last week or so it’s certainly felt as though the world as we know it has been grinding to a halt,” Huyton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“The Corona Arms was born with a small group of us but once we shared it on social we were inundated with people asking to join us too.”