The Crown season 3: Is The Crown’s Hot Journalist based on a real person?

And herein lies Hot Journalist’s real appeal. Like Hot Priest before him, our thirst goes beyond his boyish good looks. As Waller-Bridge pointed out in SNL, Hot Priest’s real appeal is because he “listens”. So too with Morgan. It’s the way he treats Alice, listening to her story and taking the time to tell her story in a thoughtful way that has us weak at the knees.

According The Times, while Philip’s documentary did get a newspaper write-up, it was a positive one. More importantly, a journalist called John Armstrong didn’t actually exist but is an amalgam of royal journalists invented for The Crown.

Sadly, his screen-time is short and sweet, as he only appears once this season. Luckily though, it’s enough to give us what we’ve really been missing since Hot Priest: sex appeal.

Plus, think of the gifs! We can’t wait for the Hot Journalist gifs.

Main Image: Netflix (edited)

Image: BBC