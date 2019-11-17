Margaret offers to share the happy news with Lascelles and the rest of the amorphous mass of courtiers in suits on behalf of her sister. “Forget everything that you were told,” Margaret would tell them. “I will be Queen; Elizabeth will fade into the background.” We all know how that went.

The Crown has always approached the relationship between Elizabeth and Margaret – played in season one and two by Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby and season three by Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter respectively – through this prism. Elizabeth is the reluctant but determined servant of the crown. Margaret is the vivacious personality who can’t help but outshine her sister. This tension was evident in the first two seasons as the sisters fought over which daughter was their father’s favourite, or argued about whether Margaret’s behaviour was upstaging the crown.

Season three continues in this vein. It opens with this lesson, hard-earned by both Margaret and Elizabeth, that no matter how ill-suited they feel for their respective jobs, those are the only ones they will ever have. But, rather than the bitterness of seasons one and two, season three suggests that there was love and affection in the relationship, too. After all, they were two of the only people in the world who knew what it was like to grow up royal.

So, what is the truth about the relationship between the Queen and Princess Margaret? How close were they in real life?