We’re not sure if Arbiter has seen the new episodes of The Crown yet but we have, and if you ask us the episode that he takes particular umbrage with – number five of the series – does not depict the Queen having an affair.

Yes, the Queen does go with her racing manager Porchie on a tour of the French and US racing facilities, and yes Prince Philip does seem particularly interested in the Queen’s trip on her return, but the point of this episode is not to fan the flames of scandal, but rather to give a window into the Queen’s sadness at what she calls her “unlived life”.

In this episode, Elizabeth ruminates on what her life might have been like had she not been Queen. Sure, Porchie’s there, and the two are certainly old friends. But it’s not that she’s dreaming of a life with Porchie per se. Elizabeth is dreaming of a life, period, one that doesn’t revolve around royal bureaucracy and state dinners and opening hospital wings.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Philip’s reaction to the Queen when she returns from the trip also implies an affair, but that seems like a misread of the episode. Philip’s response – “I’ve heard you have appointed him your racing manager, which means he’ll be around all the time,” Philip whines – is not so much accusatory as it is jealous. But unfounded jealousy, and the sheepish way that Philip delivers the line proves it. He’s stirring the pot to soothe his own fragile ego. And he knows it.