But when the queen did go to Aberfan, those closest to her note that she was deeply moved. In The Crown, Colman’s queen is depicted saying that she manufactured her emotion in the village. (“I dabbed a bone-dry eye and by some miracle no one noticed,” she says.) But according to survivors, this is simply not the case. “That’s rather callous,” Jeff Edwards, who was eight when he was rescued at Aberfan, said of the episode. “We know she did cry… when she came down from the cemetery she was visibly crying.”

“Aberfan affected the queen very deeply, I think, when she went there,” Sir William Heseltine, then a member of the royal press office, said in the documentary Elizabeth: Our Queen. “It was one of the few occasions in which she shed tears in public. I think she felt in hindsight that she might have gone there a little earlier. It was a sort of lesson for us that you need to show sympathy and to be there on the spot, which I think people craved from her.”

The queen’s Aberfan visit on 29 October, 1966, was brief but emotionally draining. The queen and Prince Philip met with the families of both survivors and victims and laid wreaths at some of the graves of those who died. Those who survived the disaster told tales of hearing the “crying and screaming” of children as the school was buried alive. Others recounted how staff at the Aberfan primary school saved the lives of as many children as they could. Nansi Williams, a dinner lady, used her body to shield five children from the debris, saving them all from death. The queen was also presented with a posy of flowers from the children of Aberfan, as shown in episode three of the third season of The Crown.

In 2016, in a statement released on the 50th anniversary of the tragedy, the queen referenced that posy. “I well remember my own visit with Prince Philip after the disaster, and the posy I was given by a young girl, which bore the heartbreaking inscription ‘From the remaining children of Aberfan’,” the queen’s message read.