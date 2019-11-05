If there’s a mantra in season three of The Crown it is thus – keep calm and carry on.

It doesn’t get more English than that, which is apt, considering that it doesn’t get more English than this lavish Netflix series lifting the lid on the hood on the historic, endlessly glamorous Rolls Royce that is the royal family.

The first two seasons, which starred Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, as well as Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, were an enormous success for Netflix. Over the course of 20 episodes that spanned a time period in which both Elizabeth and Margaret were married, their children were born and Elizabeth assumed the throne, the theme of those first two seasons was humanisation.