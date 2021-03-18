Introducing The Curiosity Academy, Stylist’s new digital learning hub
Are you looking to find new hobbies, grow your passions and learn new skills? Introducing The Curiosity Academy, Stylist’s new learning hub for curious minds.
Over the past 12 months you have shared with us your growing passion for learning new skills – from candle-making and meditation to launching podcasts and perfecting public speaking. We know you have a thirst for knowledge in all areas of your life, and are curious to know more, do more and go further.
You told us that your curiosity for learning isn’t just about lockdown life (although certainly that has fuelled a desire to learn for many) but about a new mindset – continuous learning is the answer to finding new passions and living life to the full.
With that in mind we are delighted to unveil The Curiosity Academy – a new digital space where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.
In true Stylist fashion, we will be translating trends into learning and covering a fun, eclectic mix of topics under three main categories – Think, Make and Do. Our guides and classes will be fun, friendly and genuinely useful and we guarantee you’ll leave having learnt something new. Every week we will be revealing brand new articles, workshops and video classes for you to get stuck into at home.
To be the first to feed your curiosity, sign up to The Curiosity Academy email below now – and keep an eye on your inbox in April 2021.