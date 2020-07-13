Will you be watching Paul Mescal’s tense psychological thriller when it hits our TV screens later this summer?

If your idea of the perfect summer includes lots of ice drinks and a tense psychological thriller on TV, then you’re in luck. Because, while you might assume that Netflix has been the only one pumping out new TV shows and films, Channel 5 has stepped up its game with a brand-new psychological drama – and one which has been penned by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer, no less. The Deceived, which is due to land on the channel later this summer, also boasts the fact that it is Paul Mescal’s first big TV project since Normal People.

And the plot sounds… well, it sounds intriguing, to say the least.

With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about the show. What’s the plot of The Deceived? The Deceived tells the story of a young Cambridge student, Ophelia, who falls in love with her professor Dr. Michael Callaghan. She follows him to Donegal, where Callaghan’s wife, Roisin, dies in tragic (and deeply suspicious, obviously) circumstances. Aided by her confidante and local builder McKeough, a possibly pregnant Ophelia does her best to unravel the mystery laid out before her. But, as events begin to spiral out of control, it’s not long before she begins to doubt everything she knew about Callaghan, and her own sanity, too.

You may also like Netflix in July 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

Who makes up the cast of The Deceived? It’s a pretty stellar cast, to be honest. Ophelia will be played by Emily Reid, Dr. Michael Callaghan by Emmett J. Scanlan. Roisin, meanwhile, will be portrayed by Catherine Walker, and Paul Mescal will be taking up the role of McKeough. Derry Girls star Ian McElhinney will also appear in the series, too, alongside Eleanor Methven, Louisa Harland, Shelley Conn, and Dempsey Bovell. Is there a trailer for The Deceived? Lisa McGee has shared a teaser trailer for The Deceived via her Twitter feed. And, yeah, it looks seriously ominous. Check it out:

What have the cast said about The Deceived so far? Speaking of the new series, Emily Reid said: “When we first meet Ophelia she is a student at Cambridge. “She soon falls madly in love and that love takes her to a very scary place psychologically and soon the world she inhabits starts to become very dangerous. “Everything is a bit uncanny, you can never quite pinpoint what is wrong but there is constantly something that is not quite right. Eventually you find out what that is.” Paul Mescal, meanwhile, told The Express: “I had two days off after I wrapped filming on Normal People and then I started filming The Deceived. “This is my second ever TV role. As for whether I was nervous…? Totally.” He added: “I don’t have enough experience to feel completely comfortable stepping onto set but everybody was so welcoming and kind on this show.”

You may also like Antebellum: Janelle Monáe explains why new horror movie was so “triggering” to film

How will The Deceived be different to other TV thrillers? Speaking to entertainment.ie, Tobias Beer said: “We wanted to do a modern, long-form version of those classic gothic thrillers like Rebecca and Gaslight. And, hopefully, update them a little bit – particularly in terms of the female heroine – making her a bit more active than she is rather than the traditional victim.” How many episodes of The Deceived will there be? The Deceived will be comprised of a very binge-able four episodes. And when will The Deceived be available to watch on Channel 5? The Deceived airs on Channel 5 in August 2020.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again. Enter your email address Let's go!