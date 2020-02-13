Timothée Chalamet (and his moustache) teams up with Saoirse Ronan once again for dreamy-looking The French Dispatch. Here’s what we know so far.

The internet is buzzing about Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch, primarily because it stars a moustached Timothée Chalamet. That’s right: Chalamet is gearing up to set hearts aflutter once again as Zeffirelli, a passionate student revolutionary involved in a struggle. And Twitter is very excited about it. “I NEED TO LIVE TO WATCH THE FRENCH DISPATCH BECAUSE I NEED TO WITNESS TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET AND LEA SEYDOUX TO BE ON ONE FRAME,” wrote one, using caps lock to hammer home her point in a big way.

“Timothée’s moustache,” another said, alongside a string of heart-eyed emojis. And another joked: “Convince me that Timothée Chalamet’s hair isn’t its own character in The French Dispatch. You can’t.” The simplest (and thus our favourite) reaction, though, involved a perfectly-selected screenshot of Chalamet as Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Check it out:

Chalamet’s presence aside, though, what else do we know about Wes Anderson’s star-studded movie? Here’s everything we’ve learned so far… Is there a trailer for The French Dispatch? Of course there is, and it’s beautiful. As well as Anderson’s usual precise symmetry, bold colour palettes (mustard looks set to be big in this movie) and eye-catching backdrops, you have a star-studded roster of lovable (yet deeply quixotic) heroes, too. Check it out:

Who stars in The French Dispatch? Erm, pretty much everyone Anderson has ever worked with, ever. The cast features such big names as Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Anjelica Huston, Bob Balaban and Jason Schwartzman. Phew. As is always the case with an Anderson film, though, that’s barely skimming the surface. Indeed, Chalamet is set to be joined by a few other Anderson newcomers, and we have a feeling that the talented Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Benicio Del Toro, Steve Park and Jeffrey Wright are absolutely going to hold their own in this dreamy flick.

What’s The French Dispatch about? According to the film’s synopsis, the The French Dispatch follows the staff of a European publication as they publish a memorial edition. Highlighting the three best stories from the last decade, they take a closer look at an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, the student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef. Yeah, but what’s The French Dispatch ACTUALLY about? Looking for symbolism, eh? We get you. Especially as Anderson has declared that this film will serve as a “love letter to journalists”. So what’s he said? “[The French Dispatch] is about an American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine,” explains Anderson. “It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. [And] it’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

Is The French Dispatch based on a true story? Not exactly, but Anderson has alluded to the fact that the titular paper of his film is heavily inspired by The New Yorker. And some scenes in the film are loosely based on real-world events: Chalamet’s character, for example, partakes in protests based on France’s May ‘68 strikes. Where and when can I watch The French Dispatch? The French Dispatch will arrive in cinemas worldwide this July. Anyone else excited?

