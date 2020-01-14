Whether you’re buying for your partner and want something a little different, or you’re getting ready to celebrate with your BFF, we’ve rounded up the best anti-Valentine’s day cards around.
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re already sick of all the schmaltz in the shops, we’ve got just the ticket.
The anti-romantic movement is just as big as the Hallmark Holiday itself, with dozens of greeting card creators opting for words that will either win over particularly unsoppy couples or warm the cockles of lonely hearts.
This year we’re seeing some brilliant examples of female empowerment in all the Galentines cards on offer which we are, of course, absolutely loving. From some seriously cool independent artists to nation-wide brands, there’s a whole host of ways to say ‘i love you’ to the women in your life.
So cast aside the pictures of teddy bears grasping heart balloons (although we do have some unique small gift ideas as well as luxurious and try something a little more unique and tongue in cheek, like this brilliantly funny selection below.
For the art expert
Carolyn Suzuki at Papier, £3.35
For the emotional cheerleader
Small Adventures at Papier, £3.35
For the one who’s still making their mind up
Rosie Wonders, £3.95
For the one who makes it all about her
Katie Leamon, £3.50
For the narcissist
Nocturnal Paper, £2.99
For the enduring galentine
Jade Fisher at Papier, £3.35
For the one who’s got her priorities right
Poppy’s Papercuts, £3.25
For the poetry fan
Matt Murphy, £2.50
For the one with a special invitation
Oh Deer, £2.50
For the Donald Trump loather (that’s all of us then)
Darwin Designs, £2.50
For the pessimist
Coconut Grass, £2.50
For the one with the black soul
I Am Nat Designs, £3
For the one who is all about the sisterhood
Papier, £3.35
For the one who’s passionate about politics
Darwin Designs, £2.50
For the man-hater
Nocturnal Paper, £2.99
For the one whose idea of a romantic dinner is going to McDonalds
Scribbler, £2.99
For the feeler
Coconut Grass, £2.50
So what are you waiting for? Go forth and spread the unconventional love.
Images: Courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.