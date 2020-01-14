Funny and unusual anti-Valentine’s day cards that will make you smile

Whether you’re buying for your partner and want something a little different, or you’re getting ready to celebrate with your BFF, we’ve rounded up the best anti-Valentine’s day cards around.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re already sick of all the schmaltz in the shops, we’ve got just the ticket.

The anti-romantic movement is just as big as the Hallmark Holiday itself, with dozens of greeting card creators opting for words that will either win over particularly unsoppy couples or warm the cockles of lonely hearts. 

This year we’re seeing some brilliant examples of female empowerment in all the Galentines cards on offer which we are, of course, absolutely loving. From some seriously cool independent artists to nation-wide brands, there’s a whole host of ways to say ‘i love you’ to the women in your life.

So cast aside the pictures of teddy bears grasping heart balloons (although we do have some unique small gift ideas as well as luxurious  and try something a little more unique and tongue in cheek, like this brilliantly funny selection below. 

For the art expert

Carolyn Suzuki at Papier, £3.35 

For the emotional cheerleader 

Small Adventures at Papier, £3.35     

For the one who’s still making their mind up 

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Rosie Wonders, £3.95

For the one who makes it all about her 

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Katie Leamon, £3.50

For the narcissist 

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Nocturnal Paper, £2.99

For the enduring galentine

Jade Fisher at Papier, £3.35

For the one who’s got her priorities right

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Poppy’s Papercuts, £3.25

For the poetry fan

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Matt Murphy, £2.50

For the one with a special invitation

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Oh Deer, £2.50

For the Donald Trump loather (that’s all of us then)

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Darwin Designs, £2.50

For the pessimist 

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Coconut Grass, £2.50

For the one with the black soul 

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
I Am Nat Designs, £3

For the one who is all about the sisterhood

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Papier, £3.35

For the one who’s passionate about politics

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Darwin Designs, £2.50

For the man-hater

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Nocturnal Paper, £2.99

For the one whose idea of a romantic dinner is going to McDonalds 

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Scribbler, £2.99

For the feeler

Best, funniest anti-valentine's day and galentines cards
Coconut Grass, £2.50

So what are you waiting for? Go forth and spread the unconventional love.

