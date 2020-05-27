Glastonbury was going to be bigger than ever this year, as the legendary festival prepared to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Diana Ross, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were all set to headline. Yep, they even roped in a damn Beatle for the occasion.

But with the coronavirus pandemic bringing the whole world to a halt, Emily Eavis had to cancel the event. Although this is incredibly disappointing, it is of course the right thing to do – and there is a new way we can still enjoy Glastonbury.