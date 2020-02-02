Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is making headlines all over again.

The “modern lifestyle brand”, as it is described online, has come under fire in the past for peddling dangerous or weird wellness techniques and products, including the infamous suggestion that its jade and rose quartz eggs could balance hormones and regulate menstrual cycles when inserted vaginally. Last month, the brand even started selling candles that smell like a vagina. Standard.

And now, Paltrow’s brand has come under fire once more for its new Netflix series The Goop Lab, in which the Goop team are seen trying out different wellness techniques and products in an attempt to “milk the shit” out of their lives.