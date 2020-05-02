Imelda Staunton, who of course plays Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, joined Graham Norton on his talk show on Friday (1 May).

Norton pointed out that fans have made a link between Umbridge’s time as headteacher at Hogwarts and the current social distancing rules.

Her painfully relatable educational decrees included:

- Boys and girls are not permitted to be within 8 inches of each other.

- All Quidditch matches are hereby cancelled. Broomsticks will be turned in to the High Inquisitor for safe keeping.

- All students will be co-operative and forthcoming with information regarding suspicious behaviour or outlawed activities.