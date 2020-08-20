The Great British Bake Off is still happening this year, and we couldn’t be more relieved
- Hollie Richardson
Bake Off fans: after filming was delayed because of coronavirus, it’s just been confirmed that the new series is coming soon.
A year without The Great British Bake Off just isn’t right.
With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to the production of our favourite TV shows and films, it felt inevitable that this included GBBO.
The baking competition has comforted fans as we transition from summer to autumn every year over the last decade.
Sure, there have been plenty of changes along the way – the controversial move from the BBC to Channel 4, saying bye to iconic judge Mary Berry, along with innuendo-loving presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.
But ultimately, the cheesy puns, loveable contestants and brilliant bakes have always remained the same.
That’s why we’re on a sugary high after the announcement that the show is still going ahead in 2020.
The official British Bake Off Twitter account has shared a video of the bakers’ tent, captioning it: “Filming has wrapped on the new series of The Great British Bake Off. More news soon…”
As reported by Broadcast, Kieran Smith, creative director at Love Productions (the company that produces the show), has talked about filming the series.
Smith said the cast and crew of the series had to all self-isolate and form a bubble together for six weeks to allow for shooting to go ahead.
“So many people rely on Bake Off for work that we knew we had to work out a plan,” he said.
“It was a massive operation, we even [built] 12 practice kitchens for the bakers to use on their days off. It felt like the safest place in Britain.”
Smith also talked about working with Matt Lucas, who has replaced former presenter Sandi Toksvig.
“He was practically living with the bakers,” he said. “It felt like he had always been there.”
Although it’s not known when the show will air, there is hope that it will be by the end of the year.
In the meantime, you can always catch up with the celebrity version (with Alison Hammond, Louis Theroux and Scarlett Moffatt) on All 4.
Images: Channel 4