The Great British Bake Off is still happening this year, and we couldn’t be more relieved

A year without The Great British Bake Off just isn’t right.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to the production of our favourite TV shows and films, it felt inevitable that this included GBBO.

The baking competition has comforted fans as we transition from summer to autumn every year over the last decade.

Sure, there have been plenty of changes along the way – the controversial move from the BBC to Channel 4, saying bye to iconic judge Mary Berry, along with innuendo-loving presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.