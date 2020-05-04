If you loved The Favourite, then you’re definitely going to love this star-studded TV show.

TV continues to reign supreme in the age of coronavirus, so it makes sense that we’re all craving some royally good entertainment. Enter the fray, then, a satirical, comedic, and seriously star-studded drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Oh yes, you better believe that we’re talking about Hulu (and Channel 4)’s The Great. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about the TV show so far.

What’s the plot of Hulu’s The Great? The official synopsis for The Great reads: “[This show tells the tale of] an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. “Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military, and get the court onside.”

Who makes up the cast of Hulu’s The Great? The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. Who directed Hulu’s The Great? The Great is directed by Matt Shakman, who is perhaps best known for his work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones. Is Hulu’s The Great based on a true story? Not exactly. While it is inspired by true events, the press release for the show underlines the fact that The Great is a “very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles Catherine played over her lifetime as a lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally.” Is there a trailer for Hulu’s The Great? Absolutely, and it’s giving us serious The Favourite vibes. Check it out:

How many episodes of Hulu’s The Great will there be? Season one is comprised of 10 episodes. And when will The Great be available to watch on TV? The Great will premiere first on Hulu on Friday 15 May, the series will then arrive in the UK on Channel 4 in summer 2020. Episodes will air weekly on Chanel 4 and the channel’s streaming service All 4. The Great will also be made available via Starzplay – which is accessible via Amazon Prime, the Apple TV app, and Virgin Media – across the globe. We will bring you more details as and when we get them.

