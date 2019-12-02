The Grinch didn’t steal Christmas, Netflix did: film disappears just in time for December

Hey Netflix, where’s your Christmas spirit?

So came the rallying cry of disappointed viewers yesterday when the platform seemed to simultaneously pull How The Grinch Stole Christmas and Love Actually, two festive films for the ages, from its archives, less than a month before Christmas.

While many viewers had been eagerly awaiting the official beginning of the festive season yesterday, 1 December, to revel in their favourite seasonal classics, many were dismayed to find both of the iconic films had disappeared that same day from the platform’s UK, Australia and New Zealand sites.