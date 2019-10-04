You know The Handmaid’s Tale, right?

Grim dystopian story of a patriarchal society that has stripped away the rights of women and reduced them to nothing more than sentient wombs. Ringing any bells? You know, bestselling Margaret Atwood novel and award-winning television series starring Elisabeth Moss that provides a chilling and unsettling into a future that is all too possible and based on real events.

Sounds exactly the kind of thing you would want to use as a theme for a party, doesn’t it? Like, say, a birthday celebration. Or a Halloween party. Or even a lovely wedding in which bride and groom are joined together surrounded by women dressed in the body-covering robes of a Handmaid. Sounds really considered and thoughtful, doesn’t it? Because there’s nothing you want to be reminded of more on your wedding day than the systemic rape and oppression of women. Blessed be, etc etc.