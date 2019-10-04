The worst The Handmaid’s Tale themed events, from grim weddings to sexy Offred costumes
- Hannah-Rose Yee
Have these people actually read The Handmaid’s Tale? Or watched the television show? Because these themed events really do not make sense.
You know The Handmaid’s Tale, right?
Grim dystopian story of a patriarchal society that has stripped away the rights of women and reduced them to nothing more than sentient wombs. Ringing any bells? You know, bestselling Margaret Atwood novel and award-winning television series starring Elisabeth Moss that provides a chilling and unsettling into a future that is all too possible and based on real events.
Sounds exactly the kind of thing you would want to use as a theme for a party, doesn’t it? Like, say, a birthday celebration. Or a Halloween party. Or even a lovely wedding in which bride and groom are joined together surrounded by women dressed in the body-covering robes of a Handmaid. Sounds really considered and thoughtful, doesn’t it? Because there’s nothing you want to be reminded of more on your wedding day than the systemic rape and oppression of women. Blessed be, etc etc.
To the people, like Kylie Jenner, who insist on throwing The Handmaid’s Tale parties and even The Handmaid’s Tale weddings, we only have one question: have you read the book? Have you watched even a single episode of the television show? Because we’re not certain that you have. Because if you had read the book or watched an episode of the television show we don’t think you’d spend a single second planning a themed party in which everyone cavorts about in a blood red Handmaid’s robe.
Here is every single terrifying time someone tried to plan a The Handmaid’s Tale party:
This The Handmaid’s Tale wedding
Kylie Jenner’s The Handmaid’s Tale party
This “sexy” The Handmaid’s Tale costume
