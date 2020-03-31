The High Low is returning to keep you company while social distancing

Pandora Sykes has announced the return of The High Low, and it’s not the only beloved podcast to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Podcasts are one of the few things bringing us comfort, laughter and entertainment at the moment. Some people like to relax with their favourite Desert Island Discs episode. Others want to be gripped by the latest true crime series. And a lot of us just want to laugh along with a really funny listen. Then are those select few that we listen to every week. But, due to social distancing, will we still be getting weekly instalments of our favourite podcasts? Well you’ll be pleased to hear that a lot of them are still going ahead as planned – they’ll just be finding innovative ways of recording.

Pandora Sykes has just announced the return of the chart-topping The High Low podcast, which she co-hosts with Dolly Alderton. Sykes told fans on Twitter that two episodes will be dropping this week.

Sykes wrote: “The High Low will be returning next week, thanks to the medium of Skype. And as a treat, we’ll be dropping two eps: one on Wed [1 April], one on Sat [4 April]. Ya welcome!” As you can imagine, the reaction from fans was one of pure relief, with How Do You Like Me Now? novelist Holly Bourne replying: “Oh, this is just lovely news! Can’t wait. x.” We haven’t had a new episode since last December. Hopefully, the hosts’ familiar voices, book recommendations and takes on all areas of news will help us feel more normal again. And The High Low isn’t the only long-time favourite podcast to keep us going through lockdown. Tables Manners

Jessie and Lennie Ware recorded their first isolation episode of Table Manners with Nick Grimshaw. Thanks to the help of video calling, the trio still managed to hold a dinner party together. Their conversation about food shopping during the pandemic is 100% relatable. And the sweet story of how Grimshaw met his boyfriend will make you believe in fairytales. We’re so happy this podcast has mastered the virtual dinner party for us to crash. Listen to Table Manners here. Happy Place

Fearne Cotton has recorded an isolation episode of Happy Place over the phone with Russell Brand. Cotton and Brand are big mindfulness advocates, so this will be a soothing listen to anyone who wants some reassurance right now. Cotton said in an Instagram post: “This is one chat that will leave you feeling more positive about the future.” That sounds like something most of us could do with right now. Listen to Happy Place here. The Guilty Feminist

The latest episode of The Guilty Feminist was recorded before the UK went on lockdown. However, Deborah Frances-White announced that the podcast will continue to release a mixed schedule of content. This includes new episodes recorded with guests in quarantine, and Guilty Feminist “nights out” that will make you feel part of a crowd. We’ll keep an eye out for any of our old favourites that are continuing to record episodes during isolation. But for now, these should keep you going. Listen to The Guilty Feminist.