The little girl from The Holiday has some thoughts about the Christmas romcom

The Holiday is one of those films that inspires passionate feelings from all who see it.

Do you love it? Do you hate it? Do you think, like I do, that only one half of the film truly works? (The Cameron Diaz/Jude Law half, obviously. Not the half in which Jack Black aggressively scats at women and Dustin Hoffman on the street.) Do you think that it’s two hours of nonsense or two hours of the most glorious, festive bliss? Like I said, this film inspired feelings.

Including from the actors who starred in it. Speaking to The New York Times, as part of a special feature revisiting the child stars of some of your favourite Christmas films, Miffy Englefield revealed that she has a few opinions about where she thinks her character would be now.