We’ve heard non-stop about how millenials have been royally messed around by the preceding one and how the chances of many of us ever being able to afford our own home and get on that elusive property ladder are slim to none. But, now, it also turns out the housing bubble might be hindering our chances of ever becoming fully-fledged adults, too.

But you’re an adult when you turn 18, aren’t you? We hear you ask. Or is it 21? Or 25?

Apparently not. According to new research published in the Journal of Youth Studies, members of Generation Rent living in expensive or rural areas, may struggle to settle down in life. The lack of stable home environment is inhibiting their transition to adulthood.

The news comes not long after figures released earlier this year by PwC revealed that by 2025, a mere 40% of Londoners will own their own home, compared with 60% in 2000.