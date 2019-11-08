Elisabeth Moss’ next project is called The Invisible Man, but we can think of another title for it – Gaslighting: The Movie.

The film, produced by horror impresario Jason Blumhouse (Get Out, Us) and slated for release in February 2020, is a reboot of an iconic 1933 monster movie of the same name, giving all of the original’s themes and concerns a modern day twist.

The plot centres on Cecilia (Moss), a woman desperately trying to rebuild her life in San Francisco after the death by suicide of her abusive ex-boyfriend Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, a horror veteran you might remember from The Haunting of Hill House).