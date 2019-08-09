Kelly Clarkson: the singer’s talk show is coming back for a second season and we’re so excited
Hannah-Rose Yee
This year, Kelly Clarkson talked up a storm with her very own chat show airing right before The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Now, we have confirmation that she’ll be back for more.
Kelly Clarkson fans, rejoice.
The singer’s talk show, which was the highest-rating debut since 2012 when it premiered in September, has been renewed for a second season. The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is a chance for her to chat her way through a number of subjects as well as interviewing celebrity guests like Jason Momoa and Chrissy Teigen, has proven so successful that she’ll be back on screens for another series.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” an NBC executive said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team… who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.”
Speaking earlier in the year, Clarkson told the Guardian that she enjoyed making season one immensely. “I just love communication, and I think there’s a lot of brokenness with that in the world right now; there’s just so much division,” she said. “I want my show to be really inclusive.”
A sneak peek, released back in August, gave audiences a first taste of the series, which combined live music with interviews, games, performances and segments filmed on-the-street with audiences.
The teaser clip was more of an extended, hilarious blooper reel than a trailer for the series, and it followed Clarkson as she filmed introductions for the show in front of a green screen, in the makeup chair and in front of an audience.
“I’m so nervous for what’s about to come out of my mouth,” Clarkson said at the start of the video clip. Later, after spinning around enthusiastically she trilled “my mic pack fell off my bra!” In short, this clip captures all of Clarkson’s madcap, charming energy and it made us even more excited for the series to premiere in September.
How did the series stack up? Very well indeed. The pilot episode, featuring interviews with Chloe Grace Moretz, Josh Groban and Terry Crews, with segments with women from North Carolina who quilt, a couple dealing with problems in their sex life and employees from a homeless shelter, was a winner, as has been every episode of the first season. (Our personal favourite? When Clarkson’s adorable kids came onstage to interview Jason Momoa. Be still our beating hearts.)
“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on air next fall,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations said in a statement in early 2019. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”
When we first heard that Busy Philipps’ talk show had been cancelled at E!, we were waiting for someone to step in and fill that void and provide the smart, honest and fun content that we crave. Clarkson’s chat show is definitely the one to do it.
Images: Getty