Kelly Clarkson fans, rejoice.

The singer’s talk show, which was the highest-rating debut since 2012 when it premiered in September, has been renewed for a second season. The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is a chance for her to chat her way through a number of subjects as well as interviewing celebrity guests like Jason Momoa and Chrissy Teigen, has proven so successful that she’ll be back on screens for another series.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” an NBC executive said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team… who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.”