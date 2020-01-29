It’s pretty much guaranteed that any project involving both Anne Hathaway and Joan Didion is going to be great. Throw Oscar-nominated Dee Rees into the mix (Mudbound, Pariah, Bessie) and we’re nearly howling with excitement. That’s why we’re expected big things from The Last Thing He Wanted, especially after watching the recently released trailer for the film.

The Netflix movie adaptation of Didion’s novel of the same name had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 27 January 2020. Rees directs the film, while Anne Hathaway leads the cast alongside Rosie Perez, Ben Affleck and Willem Dafoe.