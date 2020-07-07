The Little Mermaid immersive experience pop-up bar is coming to London
The story of The Little Mermaid has been turned into an immersive bar experience, rife with underwater adventure and plenty of cocktails, and it’s coming to London this September.
After a long ol’ summer cooped up inside, we’re about ready to dress up and have some fun. So the idea of planning an immersive experience to look forward sounds right up our street… or should we say, stream?
Because, the experience we’re referring to is no ordinary cabaret show or 1920s pop-up, but a The Little Mermaid-themed bar which promises an evening of secret underwater caves, sea witches and coral walls.
The experience is created by Fever, an events brand already famed for putting on the likes of Drag Queen brunches, a Sleepy Hollow bar and The View from the Shard. In other words, you’re in safe fins here, as these clever mer-people know what they’re doing when it comes to having a good time.
The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience will open Thursday 17 September, and run every Thursday to Sunday, currently, until 11 October.
Tickets are priced at £45 each and include 90 minutes in the experience, as well as three bespoke, themed cocktails. You can decide which time slot you book in for, with spaces running from post-lunch to evenings, although many of these slots are already booking fast.
The venue is kept a secret until you book, but what we do know is that it will be decked out with underwater themed decor including an underwater cave, walls of coral and pearl and actors to make the experience feel realistic. Fancy dress is also encouraged, depending how much you want to get into the sea spirit!
Now for the serious part, Fever assures its guests that this experience has been created with Covid-19 as a central focus and that ensuring everyone who takes part is safe is the brand’s priority.
Measures put in place include: all seating inside the experience will adhere to social distancing, there will be cashless payments, no cloakroom, temperature checks will be done, hand sanitiser stations will be set up, all staff will be wearing face masks and you may be asked to wear a face mask, too.
You can check out Fever’s full policy on staying safe during the pandemic if you’re feeling concerned.
Although you won’t be able to discover Ariel’s world until September, pre-booking is now open so secure your spot and start planning your costume.
Images: BBC / Fever