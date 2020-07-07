After a long ol’ summer cooped up inside, we’re about ready to dress up and have some fun. So the idea of planning an immersive experience to look forward sounds right up our street… or should we say, stream?

Because, the experience we’re referring to is no ordinary cabaret show or 1920s pop-up, but a The Little Mermaid-themed bar which promises an evening of secret underwater caves, sea witches and coral walls.

The experience is created by Fever, an events brand already famed for putting on the likes of Drag Queen brunches, a Sleepy Hollow bar and The View from the Shard. In other words, you’re in safe fins here, as these clever mer-people know what they’re doing when it comes to having a good time.