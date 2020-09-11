University is meant to be the great ‘social leveller’ in the UK, giving every person access to higher education.

But the latest State of the Nation Report by the Social Mobility Commission found that, although the number of young people from low-income families entering higher education at 19 is rising, it’s still a much lower figure than better-off peers.

Only 5% of disadvantaged young people enter the most selective universities compared to the national average of 12%. Once there, disadvantaged students are more likely to drop out than better-off students.