The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3: what will happen on Midge’s career-defining tour?
- Hollie Richardson
Rachel Brosnahan is back in the latest series of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Here’s what we’re expecting from season three. (Beware: Mrs Maisel season one and two spoilers head.)
Mrs Maisel fans, rejoice! Our favourite whip-smart 50s comedian is back. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season three hits Amazon Prime this Friday (6 December), just in time for a winter binge on the sofa. With 16 Emmys and three Golden Globes now under her (very fabulous, colour coordinated) belt, Rachel Brosnahan is on a roll. Now, her character Midge Maisel is about to venture on what will hopefully be a career-defining tour in the third season of the award-winning show.
Midge is one of New York’s Upper East Side 1950s housewives, with a picture-perfect family, apartment and wardrobe. But all of that changes (apart from the fantastic clothes) when her husband Joel (Michael Zegen) leaves her for his secretary.
We won’t give too much away, but let’s just say that Midge manages to find light through the darkness with a talent she never knew she had: stand-up comedy. Through her routines, she examines the sexism that women at the time face on a daily basis, and finds her real identity.
But, of course, thanks to expectations from society and her family, it’s not all plain sailing. Luckily, her ever-so-slightly unconventional manager Susie Myerson is right by her side to keep her going.
In preparation for her best acts yet, let’s take a look at what to expect from season three.
Watch the full trailer for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season three
In season three, Midge embarks on her tour with comedian Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), travelling through the United States and Europe. It looks like Midge’s career is finally getting the recognition it deserves, but that of course comes with a lot of setbacks – and laughs.
According to Amazon, in season three “Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe [Midge’s dad] embraces a new mission and Rose [Midge’s mum] learns she has talents of her own.”
Who stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel?
Rachel Brosnahan
Brosnahan returns to the role that won her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018, and two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2018 and 2019.
The actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram feed while filming the series. You can check them all out here.
Alex Borstein
“Tits up!” Alex Borstein is back as Midge’s long-suffering manager Susie Myerson. The trailer sees her dealing with rooms full of men, trying to make sure Midge gets the same treatment as male comedians of the time.
We can’t wait to hear what one-liners she has this season.
Sterling K Brown
You might recognise Emmy award winner Brown from The People v. O. J. Simpson and This Is Us. He’s now playing new character Reggie, who is Shy’s fearsome and no-nonsense manager. Speaking of which…
Leroy McClain
McClain will play performer Shy Baldwin, who Midge met in series two and is about to venture out on a tour with.
Michael Zegen
Zegen has managed to turn Midge’s cheating husband Joel into a supportive character who is willing to do what it takes to help Midge make it big. But how will he deal with his estranged wife travelling around the world as a stand-up comic while he looks after the family at home?
Tony Shalhoub
We’ve grown to become a little bit fascinated with Midge’s complex and cut-throat-funny dad Abe Weissman. It will be interesting to see how Shalhoub’s character comes to term with his daughter’s new career after finding out about it in the second series.
Marin Hinkle
We’ve also grown very fond of Midge’s often insufferable mum, Rose Weissman, who has also showcased a fantastically funny side.
Luke Kirby is also continuing his guest role as fellow comedian Lenny Bruce, while Jane Lynch reprises her award-winning guest star role as comedy icon Sophie Lennon. Kevin Pollak (Joel’s father Moishe Maisel) and Caroline Aaron (Joel’s mother Shirley) also appear in the trailer.
Where can I watch The Marvellous Mrs Maisel?
All eight episodes of Mrs Masisel season three will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on Friday 6 December.
Not long until showtime!
Images: Amazon Prime