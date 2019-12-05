The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3: what will happen on Midge’s career-defining tour?

Mrs Maisel fans, rejoice! Our favourite whip-smart 50s comedian is back. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season three hits Amazon Prime this Friday (6 December), just in time for a winter binge on the sofa. With 16 Emmys and three Golden Globes now under her (very fabulous, colour coordinated) belt, Rachel Brosnahan is on a roll. Now, her character Midge Maisel is about to venture on what will hopefully be a career-defining tour in the third season of the award-winning show.

Midge is one of New York’s Upper East Side 1950s housewives, with a picture-perfect family, apartment and wardrobe. But all of that changes (apart from the fantastic clothes) when her husband Joel (Michael Zegen) leaves her for his secretary.