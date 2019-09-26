Life

The most inspirational Disney quotes of all time, from Frozen to Mary Poppins

Stylist Team
Elsa and Anna from Frozen

The most powerful quotes inspiring hope, bravery and courage from your favourite Disney movies, from Aladdin, to The Lion King and Mary Poppins. 

Disney movies may have captured our imaginations, but they’ve also raised our spirits, helped us fight for what we believe in and make our dreams a reality. 

Don’t believe us? Check out these seriously inspirational quotes…

  • Winnie The Pooh

    Winnie The Pooh illustration
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Winnie The Pooh

    "If everybody were like everybody else, how boring it would be. The things that make me different are the things that make me, Me!" (Piglet and Eeyore, to Pooh)

  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Hunchback of Notre Dame Disney film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

    "Life’s not a spectator sport. If watchin’ is all you’re gonna do, then you’re gonna watch your life go by without ya." (Gargoyle to Quasimodo)

  • Mulan

    Mulan Disney film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Mulan

    "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." (The Emperor of China)

  • The Lion King

    The Lion King
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: The Lion King

    "Oh yes, the past can hurt. But, the way I see it, you can either run from it... or learn from it." (Rafiki to Simba)

  • Pocahontas

    Pocahontas Disney film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Pocahontas

    "You think the only people who are people, are the people who look and think like you. But if you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew you never knew." (Pocahontas to John Smith)

  • The Incredibles

    Most inspiring Disney quotes: The Incredibles

    "I never look back, darling! It distracts me from the now." (Edna Mode to Bob Parr)

  • Cinderella

    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Cinderella

    "Even miracles take a little time." (Fairy Godmother to Cinderella)

  • Hercules

    Hercules Disney movie still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Hercules

    "A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart." (Zeus to Hercules)

  • Mary Poppins

    Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Mary Poppins

    "Open different doors, you may find a you there that you never knew was yours. Anything can happen." (Bert and Mary Poppins)

  • Alice In Wonderland

    Alice in Wonderland original film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Alice in Wonderland

    “You’re mad, bonkers, off your head! But I’ll tell you a secret: all the best people are.” (Alice Kingsley to the Mad Hatter)

  • Aladdin

    Princess Jasmine Aladdin Disney film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Aladdin

    "Do not be fooled by its commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what outside, but what is inside that counts." (The Merchant to the audience)

  • Dumbo

    Mrs. Jumbo and Dumbo
    Most inspirational quotes from Disney: Dumbo

    "The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up." (Timothy Mouse to Dumbo)

  • Finding Nemo

    Marlin and Dory in Finding Nemo
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Finding Nemo

    "Just keep swimming" (Dory to Marlin)

  • Snow White

    Snow White and Dopey Disney film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Snow White

    "You're never too old to be young" (Happy)

  • Peter Pan

    Tinkerbell Disney Peter Pan film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Peter Pan

    "All it takes is faith and trust." (Peter Pan to the Darling children)

  • Frozen

    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Frozen

    "It's funny how some distance makes everything seem small. And the fears that once controlled me can't get to me at all." (Elsa, to the audience)

  • The Little Mermaid

    Ariel from The Little Mermaid - surprised expression
    Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

    "If I may say... far better than any dream girl is one of flesh and blood. One warm, and caring, and right before your eyes." (Grimsby to Prince Eric)

  • Tangled

    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Tangled

    “I could go running

    And racing

    And dancing

    And chasing

    And leaping

    And bounding

    Hair flying

    Heart pounding

    And splashing

    And reeling

    And finally feeling

    Now’s when my life begins!”

    (Rapunzel to Eugene)

  • Monsters Inc

    Monsters Inc Disney film still
    Most inspiring Disney quotes: Monsters Inc

    "You and I are a team. There is nothing more important than our friendship." (Mike to Sully)

