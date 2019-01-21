In the iconic Hollywood film It’s a Wonderful Life an angel comes to show an exceptionally compassionate businessman, George Bailey, what life would be like if he didn’t exist. What we learn is: a life without kindness isn’t a very nice life at all.

Today, unexpected acts of kindness are so rare that they easily go viral on the internet and make headlines. But these stories of people being selfless are a timeless reminder that offering a helping hand to a stranger in trouble – or simply doing something nice for the sake of it – are some of the most heartwarming and fulfilling things a person can do.

From the stranger who recently posted a London woman the book of her dreams after spotting her Twitter appeal, to the dry cleaners that offers free suit cleans to unemployed people before job interviews, here are some of the most moving acts of kindness from around the world.