The Parent Trap is one of those classic movies you never get tired of watching.

The film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018, sees Lindsay Lohan star as identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, who are miraculously reunited at summer camp after being separated at birth. After discovering that they are, in fact, identical twins (and that their parents had each taken sole custody of one child as part of their divorce agreement), the girls hatch a plan to get their parents together again.

In short, this film is heartwarming, hilarious and incredibly nostalgia-inducing – the perfect excuse to curl up on the sofa with a mountain of blankets and a selection of snacks, if you ask us.