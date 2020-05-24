The Parent Trap: Lindsay Lohan just hinted at a possible remake of the classic film, and the internet is obsessed
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The Parent Trap’s director Nancy Myers took to Instagram last week to tease some upcoming news about the film – and now Lindsay Lohan is at it, too.
The Parent Trap is one of those classic movies you never get tired of watching.
The film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018, sees Lindsay Lohan star as identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, who are miraculously reunited at summer camp after being separated at birth. After discovering that they are, in fact, identical twins (and that their parents had each taken sole custody of one child as part of their divorce agreement), the girls hatch a plan to get their parents together again.
In short, this film is heartwarming, hilarious and incredibly nostalgia-inducing – the perfect excuse to curl up on the sofa with a mountain of blankets and a selection of snacks, if you ask us.
However, before you rush off to re-watch The Parent Trap for the 101st time, you’ll probably want to hear about the latest update from the film’s director Nancy Myers.
Myers sparked a lot of excitement this week when she posted a cryptic Instagram post teasing some upcoming Parent Trap news. Posting a picture of herself on the set of The Parent Trap alongside a young Lindsay Lohan, Myers announced she would be sharing some exciting news soon – but it won’t be a sequel.
“I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week,” the caption reads. “#ItsGoingToBeFun. (Not a sequel. Sorry!)”
Of course, Myers’ post left a lot of fans speculating what this cryptic news might be (especially because we know it won’t be a sequel), with many expressing their excitement about potential new content.
“Omg!!! I can’t wait to hear!” read one comment.
“The bellboy in the elevator is getting a spin-off?!?!” another speculated. “Finally!!!”
“The suspense is too much,” one fan wrote. “Please tell us now!”
But that wasn’t the end of this cryptic update – Lindsay Lohan herself has since sparked rumours that the exciting news could be a remake of the film, sharing a Daily Mail article about Myers’ Instagram post on Twitter.
This wouldn’t be the first time The Parent Trap has been remade, if indeed that’s what Myers’ Instagram post is hinting at. In fact, the 1998 version of the film was a remake of the 1961 film of the same name, which was based on the book Lottie and Lisa by a German author Erich Kästner.
For now, we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for anymore cryptic updates on social media. One thing’s for sure – whatever news Myers shares next week, it’s going to cause a lot of excitement.
