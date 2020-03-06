Warm and engaging but never challenging, The Photograph is about to become essential self-care Sunday viewing.

One of the best scenes in The Photograph shows the two central characters in the corner of a chic, dimly lit bar, heads bent together as they debate who is the better rapper: Drake or Kendrick Lamar. Mae, a quick-witted, well put-together museum curator played by Issa Rae, backs Drake – Kendrick’s politicism makes her feel guilty. “Everybody can’t be a change in the world,” she says. “It’s too ambitious!”

You may also like Queen & Slim review: Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith shine in this rich tale of a couple on the run

Her date Michael (Lakeith Stanfield), a laidback journalist, smirks knowingly at this, and the audience breathes out. That one line could be The Photograph’s mission statement, because this isn’t a story exploring trauma or the black American experience – important as those stories are. It is simply one of love, and the many emotional tributaries that run into it.

The Photograph: Chanté Adams plays photographer Christina Eames alongside Y’lan Noel.

Two main plots entwine in The Photograph. In the present day, Michael is researching a story about a late photographer named Christina Eames, and in the process he begins a flirtation with Mae, the neglected daughter she left behind. Their backdrop is a sleek, spotless version of New York – all marbled lofts and rain-slicked Manhattan streets – that juxtaposes beautifully with the flashbacks to hazy 1980s Louisiana, where we see Christina’s early life play out as she rails against the threat of a small, passionless life.

You may also like Waves film review: an emotionally-charged take on family, love and grief

The script can be clunky at times, but a few predictable lines aren’t enough to take the shine off the stars – particularly Stanfield, whose lingering looks and lazy drawl are the stuff of romcom dreams. Brilliant, too, are the supporting cast, with a memorable Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris playing Michael’s brother and sister-in-law, an example of the fun and friendship that long-term relationships can nurture.

The Photograph: Teyonah Parris and Lil Rel Howery as a playful married couple are a highlight.

Much of the film is set in the evening, giving it a sumptuous, sophisticated feel. Director Stella Meghie – who has worked with Rae before, directing an episode of her HBO series Insecure – told Oprah Magazine that when making a film, she always wanted it “to feel like you’re in a warm bath for a few hours”, and she more than succeeds here.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email Enter your email address Let’s go!