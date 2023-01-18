Elsewhere, the pop culture of our youth very clearly sold us a lie. Even films like Bridget Jones’s Diary and 13 Going On 30 – notable visions of how being in your 30s isn’t all as it seems – fed us a specific idea of what turning 30 might look like. Bridget is told that a woman can’t afford to be picky about men after 30 (a wild thing to say; men age too). And the latter showed that you could have a successful career and solid partner, but still not be fully sorted. But we weren’t really shown what it looked like to not have those things to begin with. That would be unthinkable – unseemly!

So if the “classic” turning 30 milestones are outdated, how might we redefine what turning 30 looks like today? In the current climate, it would be a wise idea to throw out any material expectations whatsoever. But there are definitely some emotional milestones that are worth bringing to the table. When I turned 30 last year, there were plenty of things I hadn’t yet ticked off the list, but the growth I’ve experienced since my early 20s is tangible and important. I care less what others think. I’m able to think before I react (mostly). I am more aware that time is fleeting. I can exist in my body in a way that is way more comfortable and present than when I was 23, antsy and insecure. Turning 30 isn’t what I thought it would be, but it is significant.

That said, it’s been hard to rewire my thinking over what life “should” look like by now. There have been achievements for sure (I published my first book at 29, I’m in a happy long-term relationship, I get to write for a living.) But I didn’t think about any of this when I turned 30. I just became ultra aware of the fact I am hurtling towards death, still not totally sure how to file my taxes correctly, still with zero savings and zero chance of ever being able to afford a home, or look like what I imagined a “real adult” might look like (whatever that means; more tailored suits?). It can be hard to forget how much you’ve grown, and instead think of all the ways you haven’t. But emotional growth is, I think, way more important.