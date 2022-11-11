Stylist Live 2022: The Receipts reveal everything they’ll be leaving behind in 2022

For Tolani, the answer was unsurprisingly relatable. “A bad habit I have is procrastination,” she said. “I’ll make a plan and say, ok, I’m gonna do this, this, and this and then it just won’t happen. I am a hard worker and I have days where I just bang things out but I also have days where I think, why work hard when you could just not?” Hard relate.

This, however, brings up another issue many of us are currently wrestling with: burn out. “I’d like to learn to stop myself before I get to that point,” said Audrey. “There are times were I try to cram in everything – I hate having things left on my to-do list – when actually, I could just carry some things over and that’s ok. I don’t have to do everything all in one day.”

Another issue women undeniably turn to The Receipts for advice for is relationships – and it’s here things took a humorous turn. “I would like to leave men with bad hygiene in 2022. Women are dating men who don’t shower and smell and don’t know what to do about it.” On a slightly more serious note, the trio all agreed they’d like to leave friendship breakups in 2022. “Friendship break ups are so real and so heartbreaking. In 2023 I’d like to keep all the friends I have, thank you very much,” said Audrey.

Tolani agreed: “It takes a lot for me to be done with friendships, but when I’m done, I’m done. But what I don’t do is ghosting – I think it’s really cruel, let’s also leave that in 2022.”

When it comes to what to with us in 2023 – after a rocky, hell scape of year for lots of us – Milena was quick to land on self-confidence. “I feel like the way that I’ve been speaking to myself lately has been nice and I’d like to keep that up.” For Tolani, it was a sense of playfulness. “I just want to be a bit naughty and bring a sense of playfulness into my style, my beauty looks, everything.” We second that.