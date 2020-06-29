Upcoming horror movie The Rental is here to make you think twice about your next staycation…

The coronavirus lockdown may mean that we haven’t been to the cinema in months (boo, hiss), but it also means that we now have a plethora of movies to catch up on. And a plethora of horror movies, in particular. There’s Antebellum, Janelle Monáe’s all-too-timely tale of a successful author who finds herself unexpectedly transported to a 19th-century plantation. There’s Candyman, which has been described as a spiritual sequel to the original supernatural horror film of the same name. There’s Shirley, Elisabeth Moss’ darkly compelling tale about horror author Shirley Jackson.

And then there’s The Rental, which looks like it’s pretty much guaranteed to make people think twice about booking their next Airbnb stay. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming indie horror film.

What’s the plot of The Rental? The Rental sees two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. And you can guess what happens next: their celebratory weekend trip turns into something… Well, into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Is there a trailer for The Rental? Indeed there is, and it ticks off some key horror movie tropes: spooky piano music, sweeping shots of storm-tossed cliffs, masked figures, jump-scares, and unnerving scenes in a darkened house. But there’s also… well, there’s also a camera hidden in the rental home’s shower. Who put it there, we wonder? Check it out:

Who makes up the cast of The Rental? The Rental stars GLOW’s Alison Brie, Jovani Ridler, Toby Huss, Sheila Vand, Anthony Molinari, Jeremy Allen White, and Dan Stevens (who can currently be seen in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga). Who is the director of The Rental? The Rental marks Dave Franco’s first go at feature filmmaking. However, the actor previously directed the short film Dream Girl w/ Dave Franco & Alison Brie, starring his wife, Brie.

What are people saying about The Rental? Reviews are yet to come in for the film, although it has been dubbed “sophisticated” and “thought-provoking” by those who have seen it so far. And at the film’s drive-in preview event, which took place earlier this month, saw 650 cars (containing an estimated 1,300 patrons) honk their horns in appreciation of the film. Variety, one of the first entertainment publications to clap eyes on the film, has warned: “To paraphrase the old saying that typically gets used for horror films, The Rental could do for AirBnB what Jaws did for the ocean.” When will The Rental be available to watch in the UK? The Rental is due to open in select cinemas, drive-ins, and on-demand on 24 July in the USA, but there’s no firm release date so far for the UK. We will bring you further details as and when we know them.