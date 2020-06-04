This BBC drama about the 2018 poisoning of a father and daughter in Salisbury has an eerie resonance in the current climate.
In March 2018 the news was filled with the story of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal – a Russian millitary officer and ex spy – and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Wiltshire.
Now, a new three-part BBC drama will tell the story of what happened, and how the town of Salisbury became the centre of a national emergency as they attempted to fight “a lethal and invisible enemy that has appeared out of nowhere”.
It’s a timely piece of TV as it focuses on community and a public health emergency as we continue to battle the coronavirus crisis. Here’s everything you need to know about the drama.
What’s the plot of The Salisbury Poisonings?
The drama looks at the effect of the real-life attempted assassination of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. The father and daughter are hospitalised after being found on a bench having been poisoned with novichok – a deadly nerve agent. They are taken to hospital where doctors struggle to diagnose what has happened. A policeman attempts to solve the case, but soon becomes sick too.
And while the Skripals and DS Nick Bailey eventually recover, a local woman Dawn Sturgess, tragically dies after becoming contaminated through a perfume bottle.
This three-part drama explores the impact the poisonings has on the local community as leaders try to lock down the city to stop contamination.
Who is in the cast of The Salisbury Poisonings?
Anne-Marie Duff (Shameless, Suffragette) plays Tracy Daszkiewicz, the Director of Public Health of Wiltshire Council, who is trying to control the incident. MyAnna Buring (The Witcher, Ripper Street) plays mother of three and novichok victim Dawn Sturgess, Rafe Spall (Trying) is Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey while Annabel Scholey (The Split) plays his wife Sarah.
Is there a trailer for The Salisbury Poisonings?
Yes, you can watch the trailer here…
When can I watch The Salisbury Poisonings?
The three episodes will be shown across three consecutive nights on 14, 15 and 16 June on BBC One at 9pm.
