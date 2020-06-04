In March 2018 the news was filled with the story of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal – a Russian millitary officer and ex spy – and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Now, a new three-part BBC drama will tell the story of what happened, and how the town of Salisbury became the centre of a national emergency as they attempted to fight “a lethal and invisible enemy that has appeared out of nowhere”.

It’s a timely piece of TV as it focuses on community and a public health emergency as we continue to battle the coronavirus crisis. Here’s everything you need to know about the drama.