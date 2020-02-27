Life

The Silent Twins: the true story behind Letitia Wright’s fascinating new movie

Hollie Richardson
Letitia Wright

Actors Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance are set to star in a new film based on the true story of The Silent Twins. Here’s everything we know so far.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War actor Letitia Wright is set to star in new film The Silent Twins. According to Deadline, the movie has also cast Tamara Lawrance, who starred in 2018’s BBC drama The Long Song. Filming will start later this year, with Agnieszka Smoczynska directing the production. 

Writer Andrea Siegel has based the script on investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace’s book, The Silent Twins – and it’s an absolutely fascinating true story.

Who were The Silent Twins?

The Silent Twins book and film follow the true story of identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were entirely silent and only communicated with each other through a private language. 

After being referred to a succession of therapists, they were sent to separate boarding schools, but were soon reunited after becoming entirely withdrawn during the time apart. 

The Silent Twins
The Silent Twins is based on Marjorie Wallace’s book of the same name.

Back together, they started to write novels, poems and plays. But in their teenage years, they started to commit small crimes, which led them to being admitted to Broadmoor Hospital where they stayed for 11 years.

Jennifer died, aged 29, while the pair were transferred to a clinic in Wales. Although there was no evidence of drugs or poison in her system, her unusual death remains a mystery.

According to Wallace’s book, the sisters had a longstanding agreement that if one died, the other must begin to speak and live a normal life. June, who is still alive, has since given interviews and continued to live near her family home in Wales. 

It’s a gripping psychological true story that explores sisterly bonds, race and mental health. And it will no-doubt be a fascinating re-telling on the big screen. With Bafta Rising Star winner Wright and emerging actor Lawrance taking the cast leads, it’s definitely going to be one to watch.

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Stylist Daily