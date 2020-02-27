Back together, they started to write novels, poems and plays. But in their teenage years, they started to commit small crimes, which led them to being admitted to Broadmoor Hospital where they stayed for 11 years.

Jennifer died, aged 29, while the pair were transferred to a clinic in Wales. Although there was no evidence of drugs or poison in her system, her unusual death remains a mystery.

According to Wallace’s book, the sisters had a longstanding agreement that if one died, the other must begin to speak and live a normal life. June, who is still alive, has since given interviews and continued to live near her family home in Wales.