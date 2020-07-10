Did you sink hundreds of hours into The Sims when you were growing up? Then you’re in luck: a new reality TV show is calling for the best Sims players in the world to compete and show off their creations.

That’s right: this week, EA announced a new series called The Sims Spark’d, which sees contestants tasked with building beautiful houses, characters, and stories within the SimNation world. Much like The Great British Bake Off, experts will then judge their creations, in order to determine who is most deserving of the $100,000 in prize money on the line.

Speaking to The Verge about the show, Lyndsay Pearson, GM of The Sims franchise, explained: “Something that has always been so special to The Sims is the community and how much our players connect with each other to celebrate, share, collaborate, and show off the things they’ve been able to make or share their stories.