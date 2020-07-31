The Sister: Luther creator confirms new TV series will arrive on screens this autumn

Posted by for Life

Luther fans, you’re definitely going to want to add The Sister to your autumn TV schedules.

Autumn is by far our favourite season, and for good reason: the falling leaves are a riot of colour, the days grow a smidge shorter (making it time to embrace all things cosy), and the weather basically demands that we pull out our favourite stomper boots and wear them to death. And, on top of all that, our TV schedules become bonafide amazing.

This autumn’s bumper offering of TV shows (despite all the filming restrictions brought on by coronavirus and social distancing) looks to be every bit as good as last year’s, if not better. There’s Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson’s Ratched, for starters, as well as Naomie Harris and Jude Law’s new drama, The Third Day. 

You may also like

Netflix’s Ratched: your exclusive first look at Ryan Murphy’s new TV show, starring Sarah Paulson

Elsewhere, we have Emily In Paris (aka Netflix’s answer to Sex And The City) and Keeley HawesHonour, too. 

And, on top of all that, we have The Sister. As in, yes, the brilliant new (albeit sadly Idris Elba-less) thriller from Luther creator Neil Cross. 

Here’s what you need to know about the must-watch ITV show.

What is the plot of The Sister?

As per ITV’s synopsis: “Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman.

“Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they’ve resolved to keep it that way.

“But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart.

“Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family.”

The Sister: Russell Tovey as Nathan Redmond and Nina Toussaint-White as Jacki Hadley.
The Sister: Russell Tovey as Nathan Redmond and Nina Toussaint-White as Jacki Hadley.

Who makes up the cast of The Sister?

The Sister’s cast list boasts some seriously big names: Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel, Amrita Acharia, Nina Toussaint-White, and Simone Ashley, to name just a few.

Is there a trailer for The Sister?

Not yet, but we will be sure to bring you one just as soon as we get our mitts on it.

You may also like

Netflix’s Emily In Paris: everything you need to know about the romantic TV series

How many episodes of The Sister will there be?

The series is made up of four episodes, which is basically ideal. 

After all, who doesn’t love curling up with a thrilling miniseries of a chilly autumn evening, eh?

The Sister: Bertie Carvel as Bob Morrow.
The Sister: Bertie Carvel as Bob Morrow.

When and where can I watch The Sister?

The Sister is coming to ITV this autumn, although an official date has yet to be confirmed.

Again, we will be sure to update you with further details as soon as we learn more.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: ITV

Topics

Share this article

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray