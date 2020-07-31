Autumn is by far our favourite season, and for good reason: the falling leaves are a riot of colour, the days grow a smidge shorter (making it time to embrace all things cosy), and the weather basically demands that we pull out our favourite stomper boots and wear them to death. And, on top of all that, our TV schedules become bonafide amazing.

Elsewhere, we have Emily In Paris (aka Netflix’s answer to Sex And The City) and Keeley Hawes’ Honour, too.

And, on top of all that, we have The Sister. As in, yes, the brilliant new (albeit sadly Idris Elba-less) thriller from Luther creator Neil Cross.

Here’s what you need to know about the must-watch ITV show.

What is the plot of The Sister?

As per ITV’s synopsis: “Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman.

“Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they’ve resolved to keep it that way.

“But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart.

“Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family.”