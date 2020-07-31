Luther fans, you’re definitely going to want to add The Sister to your autumn TV schedules.
Autumn is by far our favourite season, and for good reason: the falling leaves are a riot of colour, the days grow a smidge shorter (making it time to embrace all things cosy), and the weather basically demands that we pull out our favourite stomper boots and wear them to death. And, on top of all that, our TV schedules become bonafide amazing.
This autumn’s bumper offering of TV shows (despite all the filming restrictions brought on by coronavirus and social distancing) looks to be every bit as good as last year’s, if not better. There’s Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson’s Ratched, for starters, as well as Naomie Harris and Jude Law’s new drama, The Third Day.
Elsewhere, we have Emily In Paris (aka Netflix’s answer to Sex And The City) and Keeley Hawes’ Honour, too.
And, on top of all that, we have The Sister. As in, yes, the brilliant new (albeit sadly Idris Elba-less) thriller from Luther creator Neil Cross.
Here’s what you need to know about the must-watch ITV show.
What is the plot of The Sister?
As per ITV’s synopsis: “Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman.
“Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they’ve resolved to keep it that way.
“But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart.
“Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family.”
Who makes up the cast of The Sister?
The Sister’s cast list boasts some seriously big names: Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel, Amrita Acharia, Nina Toussaint-White, and Simone Ashley, to name just a few.
Is there a trailer for The Sister?
Not yet, but we will be sure to bring you one just as soon as we get our mitts on it.
How many episodes of The Sister will there be?
The series is made up of four episodes, which is basically ideal.
After all, who doesn’t love curling up with a thrilling miniseries of a chilly autumn evening, eh?
When and where can I watch The Sister?
The Sister is coming to ITV this autumn, although an official date has yet to be confirmed.
Again, we will be sure to update you with further details as soon as we learn more.
Images: ITV
