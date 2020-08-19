Despite the fact that more than 300 million people around the world live with depression, there’s a persistent lack of understanding about what it’s actually like to live with the mental health condition.

As new figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest that one in five British adults have experienced depressive symptoms during the coronavirus pandemic – compared to one in ten before – it’s more important than ever that we get to grips with the reality of this all-too-common experience.

In particular, there’s one symptom of depression which really causes outsiders to scratch their heads – the impossible task.