What is The Staircase case about?

Netflix’s 2004 docu-series The Staircase follows the story of the death of Kathleen Peterson. Her husband Michael rang the police in 2001 to report that he had found her lying unconscious at the bottom of the stairs in their house.

Peterson maintained that his wife must have stumbled down the staircase after consuming a potent mixture of alcohol and Valium – a theory which was disputed by the post-mortem toxicology results. And, when police investigators concluded that Kathleen’s injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall, they arrested Peterson on suspicion of murder.

It was at this point that Jean-Xavier de Lestrade stepped in to begin filming the events for what would eventually become The Staircase, an award-winning Netflix docu-series that chronicled the legal battle all the way through Peterson’s eventual conviction. However, Peterson was released in 2011 and granted a new trial after it was discovered that a witness for the prosecution lied on the stand.

Cue: a rollercoaster story with plenty of plot twists and shock revelations.