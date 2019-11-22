Life

The Staircase: Harrison Ford confirmed for new addictive true crime drama

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
The Staircase series

The Staircase, a true crime docu-series about the death of Kathleen Peterson, is being adapted for a TV series. Here’s everything we know so far. 

True crime is the genre that’s not going away. We are addicted to bingeing on podcasts and documentaries that follow the events of unsolved cases, trying to unravel the facts in order to work out the truth. From the murder of Hae Min Lee in Serial to the disappearance of Dr Ruja Ignatova in The Missing Cryptoqueen – we just want to know what the hell happened.

Now, there’s one true crime docu-series that’s about to get turned into a TV drama: The Staircase.

You may also like

The best true crime documentaries to watch this autumn

What is The Staircase case about?

Netflix’s 2004 docu-series The Staircase follows the story of the death of Kathleen Peterson. Her husband Michael rang the police in 2001 to report that he had found her lying unconscious at the bottom of the stairs in their house. 

Peterson maintained that his wife must have stumbled down the staircase after consuming a potent mixture of alcohol and Valium – a theory which was disputed by the post-mortem toxicology results. And, when police investigators concluded that Kathleen’s injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall, they arrested Peterson on suspicion of murder.

It was at this point that Jean-Xavier de Lestrade stepped in to begin filming the events for what would eventually become The Staircase, an award-winning Netflix docu-series that chronicled the legal battle all the way through Peterson’s eventual conviction. However, Peterson was released in 2011 and granted a new trial after it was discovered that a witness for the prosecution lied on the stand.

Cue: a rollercoaster story with plenty of plot twists and shock revelations. 

The Staircase: Michael and Kathleen Peterson.
The Staircase: Michael and Kathleen Peterson.

What is the new The Staircase TV series?

According to Variety, Harrison Ford will take the role of Michael Peterson in a TV drama adaption of the docu-series. It’s reported that he will also be an executive producer on the show alongside writer Antonio Campos. 

This will be the first regular television role of Ford’s career, after starring in hit films such as Star Wars, The Fugitive, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner. His last appearance in a scripted series was on 1993’s The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, appearing as an adult version of the famous archaeologist.

Harrison Ford will play Michael Peterson in The Staircase.
Harrison Ford will play Michael Peterson in The Staircase.

At this point, we don’t have any further details about the TV series, but you can still catch up with the docu-series on Netflix. 

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Netflix

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Netflix’s wild true crime doc Abducted in Plain Sight could get a sequel

Filmmaker Skye Borgman left a lot on the cutting room floor, and we want to see it

Posted by
Sarah Shaffi
Published
Life

The Family is the sort of true crime series that makes you question everything

Netflix’s new true crime series, which explores the secretive Christian sect with rumoured ties to Trump, is truly astounding.

Posted by
Christobel Hastings
Published
Life

Kaitlyn Dever just explained the importance of sharing stories of sexual assault

The actor opened up about getting into the headspace of rape survivor Marie Adler.

Posted by
Christobel Hastings
Published
Stylist Daily