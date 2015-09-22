The top 50 most empowering feminist quotes of all time

Feminism is not a dirty word, but it’s certainly been seen that way throughout history.

Thankfully, there are plenty of women who have fought for equality, even in the face of discrimination, violence and more. From securing the right to vote to our continuing fights for pay equality and for action to be taken on climate change, it’s women who are leading the way.

And while they do so, they inspire us with their actions and their words. From Maya Angelou to Emma Watson, from the funny to the moving; we’ve compiled 50 of the greatest feminist quotes from women throughout history.